LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.13% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of JMIN opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60.

