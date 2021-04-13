BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.68.

BIGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,852,882 shares of company stock valued at $110,478,938 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 773.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIGC stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

