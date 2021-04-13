Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $25,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,761,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,790,999.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $395,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,189,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,089,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

