Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,993,143 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 192.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $25,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $5,122,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 85,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGP opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

