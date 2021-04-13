Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,306 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 821,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lantheus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lantheus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Lantheus by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,820 and have sold 45,267 shares valued at $846,785. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.66 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

