Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,804 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Herman Miller worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the third quarter worth $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

