Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells $767,701.92 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

