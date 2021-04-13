Morgan Stanley Acquires 129,131 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $24,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

CQQQ opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.