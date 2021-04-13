Morgan Stanley Has $24.39 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Stericycle worth $24,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $2,619,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle stock opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.