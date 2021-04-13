Morgan Stanley Has $23.58 Million Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Parsons worth $23,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the third quarter valued at $240,000.

PSN stock opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

