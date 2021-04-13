Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 616.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,457 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Domtar were worth $23,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFS. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,551,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Domtar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,621,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after buying an additional 337,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domtar by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after buying an additional 288,853 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,466,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 183,097 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFS. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC upgraded Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

