Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

PKOH stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

