Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, CVentures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

NYSE MDC opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James lifted their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.