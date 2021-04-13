Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Cactus worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cactus by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cactus by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In related news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 1,624,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $49,616,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,844.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589. 24.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cactus stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

