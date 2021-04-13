Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 531,232 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 740,066 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 115,207 shares during the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLNE. Cowen began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

