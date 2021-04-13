Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 613,683 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 613,683 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Korn Ferry worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,670,504.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

KFY stock opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $66.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

