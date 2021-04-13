Citigroup Inc. Buys 727 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 317.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $183.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.