Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NYSE:CMP opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

