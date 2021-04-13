Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 639 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 189.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,283 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,972,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 59,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

