Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 14,505 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after acquiring an additional 955,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,717 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 774,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 602,253 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13,851.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

