Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 302.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $29,545.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,609.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

