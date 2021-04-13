Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTDPY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.