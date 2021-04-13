Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 87.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $635.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

