Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 829,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,325,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.12% of Delek US as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Delek US by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Delek US by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Delek US by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

NYSE DK opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

