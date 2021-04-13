Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 23,711 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,711 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 635,365 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,510,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,259,000 after purchasing an additional 649,331 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

