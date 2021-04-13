Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cintas by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $355.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

