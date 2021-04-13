Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,012,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,051,000 after acquiring an additional 131,164 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,065,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,888,000 after acquiring an additional 462,388 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 741,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 177,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $859,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 66,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,711 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

RVNC stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

