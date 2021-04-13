Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

