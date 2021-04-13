Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 839 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

