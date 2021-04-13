Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arlo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $486.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 515 shares of company stock worth $4,162. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

