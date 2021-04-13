Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Herc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,048,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $110.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

