Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,472,000 after purchasing an additional 463,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.