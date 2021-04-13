Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $104.41 on Tuesday. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.48. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $552,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $2,261,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,460 shares of company stock worth $24,563,967. 44.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. Bank of America began coverage on Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

