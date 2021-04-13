14,600 Shares in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ebix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ebix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ebix by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ebix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ebix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $930.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

