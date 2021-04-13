Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 93,062 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,062 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

