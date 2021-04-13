Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Diodes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

DIOD opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $4,189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,392,611. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.