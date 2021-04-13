Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Up 395.7% in March

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 395.7% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIO. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000.

PIO opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

