FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,500 shares, a growth of 238.8% from the March 15th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.23. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.21. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FreightCar America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

