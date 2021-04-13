AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,702 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $18,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 213.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth $563,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 55.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 151.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

