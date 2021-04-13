Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Rainer Paduch Sells 25,000 Shares

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Rainer Paduch sold 25,000 shares of Intouch Insight stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$19,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,000 shares in the company, valued at C$323,900.

CVE:INX opened at C$0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$17.89 million and a PE ratio of 190.00. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.94.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

