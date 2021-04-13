Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Rainer Paduch Sells 25,000 Shares

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Rainer Paduch sold 25,000 shares of Intouch Insight stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$19,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,000 shares in the company, valued at C$323,900.
CVE:INX opened at C$0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$17.89 million and a PE ratio of 190.00. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.94.
Intouch Insight Company Profile
