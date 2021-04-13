Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Acquires 9,700 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,046.37. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,579.56.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,809.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,293.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,586.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,752.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 17,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,810.24.

Shares of TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.57. The company has a market cap of C$282.38 million and a PE ratio of 15.44. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

