Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $19,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $152.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

