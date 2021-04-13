Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Michael Franklin Hayduk Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$369,000.

BLN stock opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.41. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.12 and a 12-month high of C$8.75. The firm has a market cap of C$451.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.0297073 earnings per share for the current year.

BLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

