Schroder Investment Management Group Has $20.14 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,527,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,124 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $20,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $71,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

