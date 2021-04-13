Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 9,839 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 27.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 36.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. Venator Materials PLC has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $491.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

