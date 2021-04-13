Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Position Reduced by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,151 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 193,963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 83,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,823.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,638.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,489 in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABEO shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $153.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

