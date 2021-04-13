Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $43,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 341,884 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 340,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 291,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,117,380 shares of company stock worth $589,498,462. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

