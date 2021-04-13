George Leslie Brack Sells 121,100 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) insider George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$516,854.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,678,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,165,545.20.

George Leslie Brack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00.

Shares of CS opened at C$4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$4.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.62.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.43.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

