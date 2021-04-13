ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in cbdMD by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in cbdMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in cbdMD by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 124,812 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in cbdMD by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in cbdMD by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,439,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 574,997 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on YCBD. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. cbdMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director William F. Raines III sold 20,000 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 42,461 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $192,772.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 484,003 shares of company stock worth $2,093,436.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

