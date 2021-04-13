Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.10 Million Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of CTS worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE CTS opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

